Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex paid a courtesy call on VP Juldeh Jalloh

Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex, Sophie Rhy-Jones during her visit to Sierra Leone on Wednesday 22nd January, 2020 paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh at his Tower Hill office, Freetown.

Her talk with the Vice President centered on women’s education, health and meaningful participation in politics, security and justice.