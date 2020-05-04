23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!

By Sierra Network
104
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP

SIERRA LEONE POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED INCITEMENT AND SUBVERSION AGAINST DR. SYLVIA...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!! COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

I am very healthy and determined as ever to fight this Corona pandemic – President Bio

After my fifteen-day self-isolation period, all tests for #coronavirus are negative. I am very healthy and determined...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!

COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public health emergency in Sierra Leone pursuant to the provisions under Section 29 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991, Act No. 6 of 1991. All over the world, the virus is taking its toll on healthcare systems and personnel; but the more health workers are buffeted by COVID-19, the more they are inspired to fight back.

I have developed incredible love and respect for the health sector. I have seen the sacrifices they make for humanity, and I continue to be in awe at this body of professionals. From contact tracing to isolation, testing to treatment, they are involved in every critical area. They continue to attend to non-COVID-19 cases as well. With life insurance scheme now in place for any health worker who may lose his/her life to COVID-19, perhaps we should think seriously about making this a permanent scheme after COVID…..just my thoughts.

God bless all our healthcare professionals.

Solomon Jamiru Esq
Spokesperson
Covid-19 National Response

Previous articleI am very healthy and determined as ever to fight this Corona pandemic – President Bio
Next articleInvestigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden – SLP

SIERRA LEONE POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED INCITEMENT AND SUBVERSION AGAINST DR. SYLVIA...
Read more
Current Affairs

Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!

Sierra Network - 0
Healthcare professionals deserve our love!! COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public health emergency in Sierra Leone...
Read more
News

I am very healthy and determined as ever to fight this Corona pandemic – President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
After my fifteen-day self-isolation period, all tests for #coronavirus are negative. I am very healthy and determined as ever to fight this...
Read more
Uncategorized

2019 Corruption Perception Survey Report Presented by CARL

Sierra Network - 0
2019 Corruption Perception Survey Report Presented by CARL According to the Corruption Perception Survey Report 2019 efforts in controlling...
Read more
Blog

SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee

Sierra Network - 0
SLAJ Institutes Disciplinary Committee The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), in a release it issued out on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 8 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update4th May 202012 new confirmed cases178 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement
Read more

As we head into Day 2 of our nationwide lockdown, we will identify cases and isolate – Solomon Jamiru

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Day 1 of Lockdown:- Driving through Wilkinson Road into Cockerill, and later through Sani Abacha Street heading eastward, the...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update3rd May 20202 new confirmed cases157 cumulative confirmed as at 11:00 amFor more details please check the EOC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 19 New Confirmed Cases And 1 New Death From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/jclWDvuGksw Sierra Leone Registered 19 New Confirmed Cases And 1 New Death From Coronavirus
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Investigation Into Alleged Incitement And Subversion Against Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden...

Sierra Network - 0