Healthcare professionals deserve our love!!

COVID-19 is a global pandemic; and declared a public health emergency in Sierra Leone pursuant to the provisions under Section 29 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991, Act No. 6 of 1991. All over the world, the virus is taking its toll on healthcare systems and personnel; but the more health workers are buffeted by COVID-19, the more they are inspired to fight back.

I have developed incredible love and respect for the health sector. I have seen the sacrifices they make for humanity, and I continue to be in awe at this body of professionals. From contact tracing to isolation, testing to treatment, they are involved in every critical area. They continue to attend to non-COVID-19 cases as well. With life insurance scheme now in place for any health worker who may lose his/her life to COVID-19, perhaps we should think seriously about making this a permanent scheme after COVID…..just my thoughts.

God bless all our healthcare professionals.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response