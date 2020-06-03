24 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Health Workers Protest Over Poor Working Conditions

By Sierra Network
193
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

UNDP Boosts COVID-19 Communication Team

The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center has today Wednesday 3rd June 2020 received communication materials donated by...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

48hrs Ultimatum Given Or A Massive Disruption In Healthcare Services In Sierra Leone – SLMDA

48hrs Ultimatum Given Or A Massive Disruption In Healthcare Services In Sierra Leone - Sierra Leone...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Dr. Sylvia Blyden has been taken back to jail

Pray for Sierra Leone Democracy for which so much blood was shed so that our people could...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

Despite the strides that Government and its development partners have made to scale down the spread of the coronavirus, work on Sierra Leone’s Covid-19 pandemic was partially paralysed on the 1st June 2020 following the staging of a strike action by frontline workers said to be protesting over non-payment of risk allowances.

The aggrieved workers, who are mostly surveillance officers and contact tracers, refused to attend the usual morning briefing, from which the daily update on progress in the national Covid-19 response is collated.

As a result, that day saw one of the lowest recorded number of new positive cases at four.
Although officials of the National Covid-19 Emergency Operation Centre (Nacoverc) did not say if the low number of cases had anything to do with the strike, a spokesman expressed concern over the “unacceptable” situation.
Nacoverc is a temporary agency that works in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

Many of its field workers are volunteers, hired during emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic. They are key in response efforts. They also deal directly with people in quarantine.

These aggrieved workers said there is a huge risk involved in their work that requires the Government to give them timely risk allowances.

The recent protest comes after repeated promises by the Government to pay them their allowances, about two months after an agreement was reached with their representative bodies.

The Government had blamed the delay on an ongoing verification process.

However, the spokesman of NACOVERC, Solomon Jamiru says hazard pay delay to frontline health workers is unacceptable. He further tendered an apology and called on the Ministry of Health to speed up the payments process.

He also noted that the workforce captures a good number of volunteers who did not have a Government PIN Code and that there was genuine concern about the implication of making payments without following due process.

But the official assured them that all efforts were being put in place to ensure they receive their pay before the end of the week.

The strike is the latest in a string of events that have cast doubts on the capacity of the national COVID-19 response team.

There have been series of reports of protests in quarantine facilities over lack of adequate support to people held there.

Two weeks ago, the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone published a report that painted a dire situation in quarantine homes, including non-provision of food and poor sanitary conditions.

Some quarantine residents also complained of prolonged stay in isolation due to delay in giving out test results. This has been attributed to lack of sufficient surveillance workers.

As of Tuesday 2nd June 2020, 31 new cases total 896 cases were recorded with no deaths and 5 cured making 480 and 19 prisoners test positive including case 90.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleUN Commissions Specialized COVID-19 Treatment Centre at 34 Military Hospital
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

UNDP Boosts COVID-19 Communication Team

The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center has today Wednesday 3rd June 2020 received communication materials donated by...
Read more
Blog

48hrs Ultimatum Given Or A Massive Disruption In Healthcare Services In Sierra Leone – SLMDA

Sierra Network - 0
48hrs Ultimatum Given Or A Massive Disruption In Healthcare Services In Sierra Leone - Sierra Leone Medical & Dental Association
Read more
Blog

Dr. Sylvia Blyden has been taken back to jail

Sierra Network - 0
Pray for Sierra Leone Democracy for which so much blood was shed so that our people could enjoy Democracy, Human Rights and...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 11 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Read more
Blog

Health Workers Protest Over Poor Working Conditions

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Despite the strides that Government and its development partners have made to scale down the spread of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

UNDP Boosts COVID-19 Communication Team

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center has today Wednesday 3rd June 2020 received communication materials donated by the United Nations Development Programme...
Read more

48hrs Ultimatum Given Or A Massive Disruption In Healthcare Services In Sierra Leone – SLMDA

Blog Sierra Network - 0
48hrs Ultimatum Given Or A Massive Disruption In Healthcare Services In Sierra Leone - Sierra Leone Medical & Dental Association
Read more

Dr. Sylvia Blyden has been taken back to jail

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Pray for Sierra Leone Democracy for which so much blood was shed so that our people could enjoy Democracy, Human Rights and...
Read more

UN Commissions Specialized COVID-19 Treatment Centre at 34 Military Hospital

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The 29 May 2020 will go down the annals of history as the day when the United Nations in Sierra Leone successfully...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

UNDP Boosts COVID-19 Communication Team

Sierra Network - 0