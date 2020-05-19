Health Ministry Engages Parliamentarians on LLINs Mass Distribution Campaign

By Ibrahim Sorie Koroma

Health Education Officer – HED/MoHS

______________

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation with support from its partners has engaged and orientated Honorable Members of Parliament on the upcoming Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets on Monday 18th May at Committee Room 1 in Parliament. The campaign is scheduled to take place starting Friday 22nd May – Sunday 31st May this year targeting the 14 provincial districts with Western Area Urban and Rural planned for a later date.

The Deputy Honorable Minister of Health 1, Dr. Anthony A. Sandi admonished that ITN is one of the most cost effective preventive measure of malaria only if it is properly used thereby families sleeping inside it every night which will protect them against the highest killer disease in the country, which accounts for most of the deaths in children under five years and pregnant women.

Dr. Sandi continued that there has been some progress in the malaria fight, but however stated that people are still dying from the diseases because they do not practice the necessary preventive measures like ITN use, environmental sanitation to name but a few. “We can be fully safe for malaria if individuals, families, households and communities continue to practice the preventive measures against malaria.

While briefing Honorable Members of Parliament, Director at the Directorate of Disease Prevention and Control, Dr. Samuel Juana Smith said that the goal of the campaign is to increase access to LLINs in an effort to achieve universal coverage of the population of Sierra Leone and sustain correct and consistent use of LLINs at80% by 2020, adding that the general objective is to contribute to the reduction of malaria-related morbidity and mortality in Sierra Leone in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and to register at least 95% of households and distribute vouchers to exchange for LLINs in the 14 targeted districts.

Dr. Smith continued that they also want to ensure that at least 95% of the registered households redeem vouchers for LLINs in 14 districts and to further ensure that at least 80% of the households that receive nets utilize them properly.

He reiterated that another core objective is to ensure that at least 95% of households are reached with social and behavior change communication (SBCC) messages for improved health and health-seeking behavior and to contribute towards the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the country and also to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19 transmission during household visits for both health workers and household members.

Dr. Smith also stated that, Sierra Leone has committed to reduce new malaria infections by 40% by 2020, which he noted is geared towards the ultimate goal of malaria eradication.

“This will require concerted actions from government, health professionals, partners, communities, families and individuals to ensure uptake of preventive measures and timely treatment for all”. Dr. Smith Urged Hon. Members of Parliament.

Chairman of Parliamentary Health Committee, Hon. Moses Baimba Jorkie who spoke on behalf of the Hon. Speaker of Parliament, noted that the LLINS mass distribution campaign will help in a no little way to reduce the incidence of malaria cases across the country by sleeping under these nets every night.

Hon. Jorkie appreciated the fact that the MoHs had involved them in the fight against malaria and that they were committed to support the campaign for the health of their constituents, but however warned that they should not be engaged as one off, but should be fully involved from the planning onto the implementation health campaigns or issues of public health concerns.

As awareness raising is highten on COVID-19 , Health Education Officer, Mustapha Ben Coker, stressed the need for parliamentarians to further promote the required Preventive measures of COVID-19 to their constituents which he catalogued as; hand washing with soap and water, use of face cloth mask, social distancing, cough and sneeze into the elbow and stay at home and call 117 if feeling unwell.