Health Minister’s Productive Engagement attracts more Support from Global Fund

As a result of the productive engagement initiated by the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby with Madam Cynthia Mwase, Head of Africa and Middle East Department geared towards actualizing President Bio’s vision of ensuring all Sierra Leoneans have access to quality health care as a right, a team at the Global Fund headquarters in Geneva would discuss cooperation and technical assistance for direct Global Fund support to Sierra Leone.

The Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as an epidemic. As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than US$4 billion every year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries in partnership with Governments, Civil Society, technical agencies, the private sector and people affected by the diseases.

During the briefing, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby, disclosed the initiatives that are being rolled out by the Government in trying to bring the health sector up to modern standard and to accessible to many.

He said Sierra Leone has taken active and concrete steps to reform key departments that would create a conducive environment for Cooperation and Technical support.

‘’ Sierra Leone is investing 11.6 % of the country’s budget in the Health Sector. The Government is committed to strengthening access to quality health care nationwide, ’’, the Health Minister underscored.

In response, Madam Cynthia Mwase, conveyed profound appreciation for the engagement, describing the meeting as timely and productive.

She said the Global Fund has been supporting Sierra Leone to prevent and treat HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis. She assured the Minister of her organization’s support for Sierra Leone.

A high-powered delegation will be sent to Sierra Leone next month to follow up on the progress made over the years, and the Team is expected to meet with His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

The groundwork of these productive meetings was facilitated by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr Lansana Gberie.

The Global Fund provides 56% of all international financing for malaria programs (39% of total available resources) and has invested more than US$14.7 billion in malaria control programs as of June 2021. Since 2020, the Global Fund has provided additional funding through the COVID-19 Response Mechanism to countries to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the malaria response.

Sierra Leone is one of the beneficiaries of the Global Fund 157 million dollars grant.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper