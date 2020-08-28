Health Minister Receives Brotherly Egyptian Donated Medical Items to Boost Sierra Leone’s Health Sector

By Foday Moriba Conteh

In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has existed between Sierra Leone and Egypt and to promote the socio-economic development as well as the health sector in the country, the Egypt Embassy in Sierra Leone, through the Egyptian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maher Elmahdy, has on Tuesday 25th August, 2020 donated a huge consignment of medical supplies to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. The handing over ceremony took place at the Egyptian Embassy on Wilkinson Road in Freetown.

Delivering the items, the Egyptian Ambassador, Maher Elmahdy, said that the donation of these items is part of his country’s health package for Africa in order to fight COVID-19, noting that the medical supplies are just part of the many shipments of such that Sierra Leone will benefit from throughout the COVID-19 fight as a way to complement the efforts of Government in combating the spread of the virus.

He disclosed that the item include personal protection equipment, gloves, facemasks, and large amount of other medical supplies that will aid the efforts of Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ambassador further explained that Sierra Leone stands at a vantage position in the COVID-19 fight as regard its efforts so far as a nation but maintained that his country will continue to strengthen the bond between the two countries and focus more on development in various areas.

“Egypt will continue to embrace the Government and the people of Sierra Leone and share common values that bind us as African nations. The health sector is very key to us as a nation especially at these trying moments when the world is challenged with this deadly virus,” he asserted.

He said the Embassy will continue to promote the socio-economic development and health of Sierra Leone through their various supporting programs.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Government, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha T. Wurie, thanked the Government of Egypt and particularly the Ambassador for what he described as a timely gesture.

He said the Government of Sierra Leone was delighted to receive the items especially at a time when the country is badly in need of these medical supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Minister called on the Government of Egypt and particularly the Embassy to continue their support to Sierra Leone especially to the health sector.

Egyptian, he appealed, should continue to see Sierra Leone as its second destination in the continent of Africa but promised that the medical supplies will be utilized judiciously to help combat the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper