HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US

My Husband woke us this morning then turned to me in bed and said

“THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME AS YOUR HUSBAND”

I smile and said “YOU ARE THE BEST”

In 2012 I met the love of my life, it was a journey like none. Eight years later we are still standing only now we are stronger together.

We journeyed as friends, plabamate, brother and sister but most importantly as soulmates.

Happy Anniversary to us and we thank Allah for protecting our union.

WE ARE THE MAADABIO’s