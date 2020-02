Haja Zainab Hawa Bangura Sworn In As Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON)

Today, I was officially sworn in as Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) in front of HE Mr António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. A truly momentous day.

Credit: Haja Zainab Hawa Bangura

Under-Secretary-General and Director-General (UNON)

