H.E DR. FATIMA BIO SAYS SIERRA LEONE’S NATIONAL WOMEN’S AGENDA HAS BEEN EXPORTED TO THE UN

The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio has disclosed that the Government of Sierra Leone has escalated one of its national priority to protect women and girls to the global stage by championing the adoption of a UN Resolution on access to justice and remedies for survivors of sexual violence.

She made this disclosure on Friday September 22 2022 while Sierra Leone was officially launching its bid for a Seat in the Non-Permanent Category of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

She highlighted the numerous laudable undertakings made by the New Direction Government in respect to the enhancement of the rights of women and girls, including the free quality education scheme, the Hands Off Our Girls Initiative, the review of the Sexual Offenses Act and the establishment of the Special Model Court to fast track rape prosecutions.

In his pre-recorded keynote address, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio expressed elation and appreciation over what he decribed as the monumental support and endorsement for the country’s UN Bid to ascend to the primary decision making body on peace and security matters at the United Nations.

“We are appreciative of your commitment and support toward our candidacy which we do not take for granted.”

He said that a seat at the United Nations Security Council would give Sierra Leone the unique opportunity to effectively share its success story as a resillient nation and a society that has successfully transitioned from war to peace.

“A country no longer defined by its past but a bleak of hope. A country for Human Capital Development and Human Security,” he reaffirmed.

He reminded the audience that Sierra Leone’s candidacy is anchored on the theme: “Partnership, Multilateralism, and Representative Approach to Sustain Global Peace and Security.”

He made emphasis on Sierra Leone’s firm desire to position the country not only to share lessons and experiences, but also to develop tangible networks and alliances that will enhance the maintenance of International peace and security.

He underscored that Sierra Leone’s vision for a sustained global peace and security is inspired by seven priorities including the broader role of women and youth in the pursuit of global peace and security and also recognising climate change as a threat to global peace and security.

“The seven priorities are rooted in our firm commitment to international cooperation based on a multilateral rules-based order and a reformed Security Council that provides for equitable representation across all regions of the world,” President Bio said.

President Julius Maada Bio further remarked that Sierra Leone had maintained an evidence-based record of support for the international rules-based system, and that was why the country was increasingly assuming global leadership roles.

“Our intention is to utilise our experience and track record in the United Nations Security Council. It is our fervent hope that all Member States present here today will partner with us in adopting a Multilateral and Representative Approach with a view to sustaining Global Peace and Security,” he concluded.