Guma Signs Contract for Procurement, Delivery & Installation of 5,100 Meters

A $1.5 million contract was signed on the 29th September 2021 between the Guma Valley Water Company and Baylan Linking PVC for the procurement, delivery and installation of five thousand one hundred (5,100) meters during a short but impressive ceremony held at the Guma Building on Lamina Sankoh Street in Freetown.

The Managing Director of Guma Valley Water Company, Ing Maada Kpenge noted the significance of the contract, adding that metering is one of the company’s key strategies to conserve water and improve access. He disclosed that a new tariff regime for Guma has been approved by the Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) which according to him will increase the revenue generated by the company and the sustainability of the water supply.

Ing. Kpenge said 1360 of the meters will be prepaid meters and will be installed at Government institutions and commercial enterprises, 2400 meters mainly for residential homes and 1240 ultrasonic meters.

The Guma MD added that the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Youth Commission (NaYCom) and Government Technical Institute (GTI) for the recruitment and training of plumbers that will be involved in the meter installation exercise.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Deputy Managing Director of Guma, Ing Francis Lahai explained that the metering of customers water supply connections is part of the interventions under the Freetown WASH and Aquatic Environment Revamping Project.

Ing. Lahai said the rationale behind the move is to increase the revenue generation of the company, reduce non-revenue water and thereby improve the water supply situation as a whole.

The Deputy Managing Director added that Guma is moving in a new direction and that a new direction is towards universal metering in the next five years.

Ing. Lahai stated that there are four types of meters; ultrasonic, smart, mechanical and telemetric meters and all will be installed together with some bulk meters.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guma, Hon. Bintu Myers expressed her delight to be present at the signing ceremony. “A few weeks ago, it was the signing of an agreement for the construction of a mini dam at Angola Town. Today is the signing of the contract for a batch of water meters. I am of course the proud Chairman, with all these projects taking place during my tenure in office. It is very likely, as things are unfolding that these projects were in the pipeline, waiting for the New Direction Board of Directors to come over to Guma and be part of the implementation process. These are our legacies, that myself and my Directors will be remembered for as we exit the doors of Guma when we come to the end of our tenure.”

Hon. Myers called on Guma staff to work very hard to generate the much-needed revenue to meet the company’s operations and maintenance expenditure and also improve on customer service delivery.

In his statement, the Minister of Water Resources, Ing Philip K. Lansana admonished both parties to the contract to keep to their roles and responsibilities as stated in the contract documents; Guma to provide the funds in a timely manner and the contractor to supply the meters according to the required specifications.

Minister Lansana lamented the fact that as most customers water connections are not metered, they do not have the incentive to control their usage and would leave their taps running unattended; “When you have your water metered, you will be careful how you use the water”.

He said he is happy that prepaid meters will be installed at Government institutions because they mostly don’t prioritize water supply as a key component of their expenditure.

Minister Lansana commended Guma for working on replacing the many spaghetti pipes in most communities by laying sub-mains, reducing the leakages and creating more access.

He, however, cautioned Guma to ensure that the metering exercise is successful and that the meters do not disappear after being installed in customers premises as was the case in the past.

The contractor’s representative thanked Guma for awarding the contract to his group and assured them that they will commence the implementation immediately. He promised that they will deliver against the stipulated timeframe of 18 months with the best quality. “When once the procedures are completed, we will proceed with the execution of the works,” he assured.

In another event, the Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Philip K. Lansana accompanied by a cross-section of the Management staff of Guma Valley Water Company on the 24th September 2021 visited the project sites of the Waterloo and Tombo Gravity Water Supply Systems to assess progress on the works carried out so far.

The projects which are part of improving access to safe and clean water, sanitation and hygiene for the 55,000 residents of Waterloo and 40,000 in Tombo Village are funded by the Governments of Sierra Leone and Iceland.

The two Gravity Water Supply Systems Projects includes the construction of concrete intake weir structure, laying of Transmission pipeline from intake weir to storage tanks, construction of a 150 m3 and a 100 m3 storage tanks; rehabilitation of a 300 m3 storage tank, laying of Distribution pipelines, laying of service connections and construction of over 25 kiosks points in the Waterloo community and 200 public stand posts at Tombo.

At Waterloo, the Minister expressed concern about the slow pace of the works.

In his response, the Contractor, Brunnenbrau Conrad (Bbc) explained that the main challenge the project is facing is timely allocation of land space for the laying of the distribution mains and construction of the kiosks by the local authorities.

In contrast to the Waterloo project, the Tombo project is 99.9% completed and will be commissioned in the next few weeks.

In another development, the Minister also visited the Guma Pipe Yard at Kissy to inspect the pipes and other materials procured under the Freetown Water Supply Rehabilitation Project funded by UK Government.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper