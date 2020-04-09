Guaranty Trust Bank Donates 350 Million Leones to Covid-19 Fund

By Ranger

As part of their support towards the fight against the coronavirus in the country, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited has on Thursday 9th April, 2020 donated the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty Million Leones (Le 350,000,000) and other Personal Protective Equipment to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Covid-19 Fund. The donation took place at the Forecourt of the Emergency Operation Centre at Cockerill in Freetown.

Present at the ceremony were Head of National COVID-19 Response Team, (Rtd) Brig Gen. Hassan Kellie Conteh, Deputy Mayor of Freetown, Osman Koroma, Board Chairman of the bank, Dr. George Taylor-Lewis, Managing Director/CEO, GTB, Ade Adebiyi, Pressmen, and Staff of GTB and EOC.

Presenting the donation on behalf of GTB, Managing Director/CEO, Ade Adebiyi disclosed that it no secret that the country needs a lot of resources in order to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that they were extremely humbled as a Bank to donate the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty Million Leones (Le 350,000,000) and other Personal Protective Equipment which includes 1000 Hand Sanitizers, 25 Pedal Tanks, Tissues etc. to the Government and People of Sierra Leone to support the strides the Government had made in the preventive measures in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus COVID 19 in the country.

On his part, Board Chairman of the bank, Dr. George Taylor-Lewis disclosed that as an answerable Bank they thought it fit to make this donation on behalf of their institution with the strong belief that such donation could be helpful towards the fight against the coronavirus.

He said that Social Distancing, Hand washing are very key towards curtailing the spread of this virus. In that regard they are not only donating cash but 25 Pedal Tanks which will be put in various locations for people to observe regular hand washing.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government, Head of National COVID-19 Response Team, (Rtd) Brig Gen. Hassan Kellie Conteh, registered his profound thanks and appreciation to the Management of the Guaranty Trust Bank for their kind gesture and support in the fight against Coronavirus COVID – 19 in the country.

He noted that the donated money would be used for its intended purpose while assuring the Government’s commitment to the prevention and spread of the Coronavirus COVID – 19 in Sierra Leone. He said they have been lobbing to have such support, adding that as it is now every Cent counts in the fight.

He said that this is a crucial time not only in Sierra Leone but the world as a whole. He urged them to join the fight against the spread and also used their platform in order to raise the awareness in order for the targeted beneficiaries to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

He admonished citizens to adhere to all the preventive measures put by the Government of Sierra Leone and its health partners, lamenting that with these donations coming if citizens could not adhere to the preventive measures it will not yield any fruits at the end.

