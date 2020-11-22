31.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 22, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Government White Paper On Report Of The Commission Of Inquiry Into The Poor Performance Of Pupils In The 2008 BECE And WASSCE

By Sierra Network
207
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Government White Paper On Report Of The Commission Of Inquiry Into The Poor Performance Of Pupils In The 2008 BECE And WASSCE

I have loved the increasing interesting discussions in education in Sierra Leone across various circles. So let's...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that – Moinina David Sengeh

The worst thing that can happen to a country is when citizens politicise education. When President Bio...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of Bus Station in Kailahun

Kailahun Town, Luawa Chiefdom, Kailahun District, Saturday 21 November 2020- His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I have loved the increasing interesting discussions in education in Sierra Leone across various circles. So let’s have it.

Click Here For Full Report

For us to be on the same page, I invite you to read the The Gbamanja Commission of Inquiry Report (link here- Drucil Taylor and Tunde Scott please na for read am en summarize for others). Jibril Abdul N’jai see the sections on 6-3-3-4. I also attach the first page of the White Paper itself. I want you to note when the commission was launched… 2008. That is 12 years ago!!! The White Paper itself which led to misinterpretation by the then cabinet (including the ban on pregnant girls from attending school) is from 2010. The Commission was launched because of the “poor performance of pupils in the 2008 exams”.

Click Here For Full Report

What’s changed now is that we are intentional about bringing these stats and data and engagements with the people. What’s changed is that Education is a priority of the President. What’s changed is that we will use those data and engage you on our development processes.

We have postponed the Education Sector Dialogue to the week of December 7th. More details soon.

Previous articleWhen President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that – Moinina David Sengeh
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Government White Paper On Report Of The Commission Of Inquiry Into The Poor Performance Of Pupils In The 2008 BECE And WASSCE

I have loved the increasing interesting discussions in education in Sierra Leone across various circles. So let's...
Read more
Blog

When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that – Moinina David Sengeh

Sierra Network - 0
The worst thing that can happen to a country is when citizens politicise education. When President Bio says Free Quality School Education...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of Bus Station in Kailahun

Sierra Network - 0
Kailahun Town, Luawa Chiefdom, Kailahun District, Saturday 21 November 2020- His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has turned sod for the...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions First Fire Station in Kailahun District, Emphasises the Growing Concerns of Fire Hazards

Sierra Network - 0
Kailahun Town, Eastern Province, Saturday 21 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the very first fire...
Read more
News

President Julius Maada Bio Visits Gbalahun, Stresses on Need for Parents to Send their Children to School

Sierra Network - 0
Gbalahun Court Barry, Kailahun District, Friday 20 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned a new Court...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that – Moinina David Sengeh

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The worst thing that can happen to a country is when citizens politicise education. When President Bio says Free Quality School Education...
Read more

2020 WASSCE 5 Subjects Pass Rate By Countries… Ghana 68.5%, Nigeria 65.8%, Gambia 64.8%, Sierra Leone 4.5% – Why?

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger WASSCE results nationwide for 2019 and 2020 clearly show that teachers and parents are not...
Read more

Security Sector Issued Stern Warning Ahead Of ACC Interview With Former President Koroma

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

NASSIT Dines with Journalists & Cements Close Collaboration

Blog Sierra Network - 0
At the Golden Tulip Kimbima Hotel in Freetown on the 13th November 2020, journalists were hosted by the National Social Security and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics,...

Sierra Network - 0