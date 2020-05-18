Government Warns Against Destruction of Public Property

By Ranger

The Government of Sierra Leone through the National Public Assets Commission on Thursday 7th May 2020, has sent out stern warning that Government will no longer tolerate the wanton destruction of public property; particularly at a time when the government is severely handicapped in providing the needs of the people.

The commission expressed concern over the recent spate of arson attacks on key Government Facilities, including the Administrative Building at the Pademba Road Correctional Centre, the Lunsar Police Station in Port Loko District and the Tombo Police Station in the Western Area Rural District.

Charged with the control, identification, maintenance and improvement of all Government Assets and Property, and for connected purposes, the commission noted that the number of assets currently available for use by Government institutions is quite inadequate, and therefore such unwarranted and dastardly acts of violence would only compound an already difficult situation for Government to handle.

With the Commission yet to estimate the quantum of financial losses resulting from the said arson attacks, Government currently has other priorities and cannot afford to tolerate such wanton destruction to public property under any circumstance.

In view of the above, the NAGPC has issued a stern warning to all those who have been embarking on such criminal acts to desist forthwith whilst investigations relating to the above-mentioned arson attacks continues, and the culprits will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, NAGPC encourages members of the public to provide any relevant information relating to the above-mentioned incidents.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper