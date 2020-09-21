21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Government to Electrify Seven Districts

By Sierra Network
By Ranger

The Ministry of Finance, in a Press Release dated 17th September, 2020 the institution poignantly that the public would recall that in the 2020 Supplementary Budget presented to Parliament in July 2020, Government allocated the sum of Le172 billion for the electrification of seven district towns (Kabala, Kambia, Kailahun, Moyamba, Pujehun, Bonthe and Mattru Jong).

It continued by saying in August 2020, Government, represented by the Ministers of Energy and Finance, and the contractors signed the contracts for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission and distribution networks in four towns (Kabala, Kambia, Kailahun and Moyamba) totaling Le128, 263, 110, 110.

The Ministry ,it was stated is informing that Government has made 30% advance payment amounting to Le 38,478,933,087 for the four district towns.

It furthered that the Government is also pleased to inform the Public that the Ministry of Energy is well advanced in the procurement processes for the remaining towns of Pujehun, Bonthe and Mattru Jong.

Concluding, he said, once these processes are completed, ending up that Government will immediately effect the advanced payment.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSummary Performance (NPSE 2020)
Next articleUNDP & SLAJ Converge on Media Role Towards Promoting Sustainable Tourism
