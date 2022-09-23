Government Takes Possession of Land & Buildings on Blue Bell Drive in Freetown

By Ophaniel Gooding

In compliance with the findings in the report of Honourable Justice Bankole Thompson Commission of Inquiry 2018, and as ordered by the Government White Paper which was published on 24 September 2020, the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has on the 21st September, 2022 took possession of a parcel of land together with buildings situated off Spur Road, Blue Bell Drive Freetown.

According to the Attorney General, the property was a subject of interest during the Commission of Inquiry but no one came forward to claim it, therefore it became “Bona Vacantia,” or ownerless property, and the State assumed possession of it.

The property was first registered as a deed of conveyance No. 8/2012 at page 74 in Volume 15 dated 14th March 2012 and subsequently as No1253/2014 at page 103 in volume 729 dated 30th May 2014 in the books of Registered Deed of Conveyances kept at the Office of Registrar and Administrator General, Roxy Building in Freetown.

