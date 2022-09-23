26 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, September 24, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Government Takes Possession of Land & Buildings on Blue Bell Drive in Freetown

By Sierra Network
714
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ophaniel Gooding

In compliance with the findings in the report of Honourable Justice Bankole Thompson Commission of Inquiry 2018, and as ordered by the Government White Paper which was published on 24 September 2020, the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has on the 21st September, 2022 took possession of a parcel of land together with buildings situated off Spur Road, Blue Bell Drive Freetown.

According to the Attorney General, the property was a subject of interest during the Commission of Inquiry but no one came forward to claim it, therefore it became “Bona Vacantia,” or ownerless property, and the State assumed possession of it.

The property was first registered as a deed of conveyance No. 8/2012 at page 74 in Volume 15 dated 14th March 2012 and subsequently as No1253/2014 at page 103 in volume 729 dated 30th May 2014 in the books of Registered Deed of Conveyances kept at the Office of Registrar and Administrator General, Roxy Building in Freetown.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleFirst Lady Fatima Bio Arrives In New York
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Bilateral Meetings with New CEO for Millennium Challenge Corporation
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

SportsSierra Network -

25 players and 21 officials embark on two FIFA sanctioned friendlies against Bafana Bafana and The Leopards of DR Congo on the 24th and...

LIST OF LEONE STARS DELEGATION FOR SOUTH AFRICA AND DR CONGO FRIENDLIES A delegation of 25 players and 21 officials...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

25 players and 21 officials embark on two FIFA sanctioned friendlies...

Sierra Network - 0