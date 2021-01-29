24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 29, 2021
Government Rendered Help To Etta, The Sierra Leonean Lady Stranded In Jamaica

By Sierra Network
HOW THE STORY WAS REPORTED

A 52-year-old Sierra Leonean woman who left Sierra Leone 25-years ago for Cuba now struggling in Jamaica calls for help

Etta Isatu Findlay was on her way to earning a medical degree from the Carlos J. Finlay University of Medical Sciences. She said that she left her homeland of Sierra Leone in West Africa, and was receiving medical training at the Cuban university.

Etta, age 27 at the time, was within touching distance of completing her studies when she met a Jamaican, who she thought was her knight in shining armour. She started her programme in 1991, and in year five of her studies she met her Prince Charming. The lovestruck Etta decided to leave Cuba and head to Jamaica with him, where they got married in 1999.
That decision to leave Cuba before completing her degree is one that Etta, now 52, has come to rue.

“To say regret is too simple a term, it is more than that. To me, it has changed my whole existence. This is a concentration of untold sadness,” Etta said.

More than 270,000 Sierra Leoneans to Get Better Access to Electricity

WASHINGTON, January 28, 2021 — The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a $50 million grant...
Freetown City Council By-Laws For Dog Owners – Defaulters To Pay A Fine Not Exceeding Le500,000 Or 6 Months Imprisonment

Call For Applications: Training Of Youth Groups On Tractors, Farm Equipment Operations And Basic Maintenance

African Development Bank Country Manager Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of their Continued Support to the Country

State House, Freetown, Friday 29 January 2021 – Country Manager for the African Development Bank Group, Dr Peninah Wanjira Kariuka, has called...
Judiciary Conducts Capacity Building Training for Magistrates

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown: The Judiciary of Sierra Leone yesterday, Thursday, 28th January, 2021 commenced...
