Sierra Leone
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Government Press Release On US Visa Sanction

By Sierra Network
The Arrival Of President Bio And First Lady Fatima Bio From Lebanon

Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update19th September 20206 Cases2159 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
NaCOVERC Spokesman Solomon Jamiru TESTED POSITIVE For COVID-19

COVID-19 Response Spokesman who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Solomon Jamiru has...
How It All Started…..

Donald Trump To Stop Travel From Sierra Leone and Other Countries
US Immigrant And Non-Immigrant Visa Suspended For Sierra Leoneans
Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update19th September 20206 Cases2159 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
NaCOVERC Spokesman Solomon Jamiru TESTED POSITIVE For COVID-19

COVID-19 Response Spokesman who is also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Solomon Jamiru has confirmed that he has tested...
Government Press Release On US Visa Sanction

How It All Started..... https://snradio.net/donald-trump-to-stop-travel-from-sierra-leone-and-other-countries/ https://snradio.net/us-immigrant-and-non-immigrant-visa-suspended-for-sierra-leoneans/
US Immigrant And Non-Immigrant Visa Suspended For Sierra Leoneans

Almost all immigrant and nonimmigrant visas other than those covered by limited exceptions will not be issued to Sierra Leonean citizens applying...
