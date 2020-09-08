20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Government pays over Le100bn to Oil Marketing Companies

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Under the new direction, the petroleum regulatory landscape has changed presenting various opportunities in the downstream.

The Oil Marketing Companies in Sierra Leone reported some operational losses in the 1st Quarter of 2019 amounting to Le121bn.

This was a torny issue which challenged the smooth operations of the sector.
However, the Petroleum Regulatory Agency identified and recommended an acceptable recovery strategy which was approved by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Trade & Industry.

As a responsible Government, it was in the interest of all parties to ensure that the sector continues to strive. Speaking to the Chief Executive Officer of PRA, Brima Baluwa Koroma confirmed that Oil Marketing Companies have recouped above 80% which is in excess of Le100bn, and based on the projections Government will fully unwind this claims before November 2020.

Asked how this recovery was managed without any crisis, the CEO said the welfare of the people is at the epi-centre of President Bio leadership as he cares for the welfare of the people of Sierra Leone.

The CEO also narrated the various Government interventions to keep the pump prices at Le7,000 even when the market has moved to Le9,000 in May, June and July as oil prices were bullish. This transitory interventions was to cushion the economic impact
of the Convid-19 on the citizenry.

Baluwa Koroma said, as a regulator the overriding aim is to create conducive atmosphere for investors and to ensure efficient and effective service delivery to the end-users.

