Government Of Sierra Leone Through The Office Of The Chief Minister Ends Third Cabinet Retreat

Freetown International Conference Center, Aberdeen, Sierra Leone, Saturday, 25th January 2020. The Government of Sierra Leone through the office of the Chief Minister ends the 3rd Cabinet retreat at the Freetown International Conference Center, with Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Parastatals with theme: Consolidating the Foundation for Service delivery.

The chairman for the retreat, _Professor David John Francis_ who is also the Country’s Chief Minister said in his address that the retreat was for Government officials to reflect on the progress made in the 21 months and 21 days in Governance, and that, the President, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio was to give a message of delivery to Government officials for the year 2020.

This year’s retreat was organized and facilitated by locals within Government, led by the Office of the Chief Minister and Government retirees who were able to share their experiences in Governance and how to manage expectations within miniseries and the public.

Professor Francis applauded colleague Ministers and Permanent Secretaries for committing themselves throughout the two days and asked that they use what they have learnt in executing their jobs. He called for collegiality among Ministers, their deputies and Permanent Secretaries.