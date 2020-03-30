GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE REVERSES BAN ON PREGNANT SCHOOL GIRLS

The Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) at a cabinet meeting that took place on 18th March, 2020 overturned the ban on pregnant girls attending school. The ban was inherited from the previous government and has been in effect since 2010.

Education being a cornerstone of the governing agenda of the New Direction government where the Free Quality School Education is about a vision and a holistic set of principles that ensures that all Sierra Leonean children have access to equitable learning and prosperity, the GoSL is committed to ensuring that radical inclusion of all Sierra Leonean children regardless of their class, ethnicity, religion, tribe, sex, location and all other socio-economic status have equal access to education, with the opportunity to prosper.

The overturning of this ban is just the beginning of the process of promoting meaningful and equitable access to opportunities for learning and prosperity among girls attending schools. The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education will lead on a collaborative and inclusive policy development on radical inclusion and comprehensive safety where all Sierra Leonean children live and learn in safety and dignity regardless of their socio-economic and other status.

