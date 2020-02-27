His Excellency Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh at the launching of the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) and European Union’s Boosting Agriculture for Food Security Project (BAFS) at Miatta Conference, Freetown.

Over 18 million Euros grant contracts was awarded to 15 entities, to promote innovative integrated farming techniques that will enhance market linkages for small holder farmers and build on their capacities and improve their income. The grant will also support women and youth employment, through small and medium enterprise development.