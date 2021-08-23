Government Empowers Bo with Two transformers and One for Kenema

By Austine Luseni

Ing Dr Edmund Wuseni, the Project Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy has on behalf of the Minister of Energy on the 20th August 2021 reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing sustainable and affordable electricity to the people of Bo and Kenema districts.

Dr Wuseni was speaking in Bo and Kenema on the twin occasions of the formal presentation of two transformers in Bo and one in Kenema consistent with the Government’s overall policy objective of providing electricity for the two cities through the Bo-Kenema Network Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

Dr Wuseni said that as the Project Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy, he is responsible for the supervision of all projects undertaken by the Ministry adding that the Bo-Kenema Electrification Project is one that the Government is treating with utmost seriousness and urgency. He said the transformers were critical to the successful implementation of the project.

The Project Coordinator spoke about the regional West Africa Power Pool which he said is now at a considerably advanced stage while assuring the people of Bo and Kenema that even though the project would be fully completed in March next year, plans are underway to ensure that the two cities start to benefit from that power in December this year.

He mentioned towns along the Bo-Kenema Highway that would benefit from the project and assured that donor partner who had recently sent teams of monitors on the ground were more than satisfied with the way the Ministry is implementing its energy sector reforms.

Resident Minister South, Mohamed Alie and his colleague in the East, Andrew Fatorma, both thanked President Julius Maada Bio for delivering on his promises and Alhaji Kanja Sesay for superintending over the energy revolution in the country. They called on residents to own the project, the transformers and to be ready to pay their bills.

