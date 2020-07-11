21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Good News: Deputy Minister of Finance 1, Patricia Laverley has tested NEGATIVE of COVID-19

By Sierra Network
Dear Colleagues, Friends, and Well-Wishers,

I am pleased to inform you that my two COVID-19 test results are NEGATIVE, and the final negative test result came in this morning.

I am most grateful to Almighty God for this wonderful news.

Let me use this opportunity to immensely thank you for your overwhelming support over the past few weeks. God answered our prayers!

I also want to thank everyone from the Ministry of Finance for holding the fort and stepping in during my absence.

I will be returning back to work on Monday, 20 July 2020 to continue serving you.

With gratitude and kind regards,

Patricia N. Laverley
Honorable Deputy Minister of Finance 1

