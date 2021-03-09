22.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

German Ambassador Promises Strong Cooperation with SLAJ

By Sierra Network
124
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update9th March 20211 New Cases3922 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped By COVAX Arrive In Sierra Leone

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

As Fuel Prices to Shoot Up Globally… Petroleum Sector Sets the Record Straight

By Ranger Contrary to false news making the rounds on social media that the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

Horst Gruner, the German Ambassador to Sierra Leone, has assured the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) of his Embassy’s willingness to partner with the Association to implement projects that are of mutual interest and benefit to both parties.

He was speaking to a cross-section of the SLAJ National Executive during a courtesy call on the Ambassador at his Hill Station Embassy on 19th February, 2021.

The President of SLAJ, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, gave a brief background of the Association which he said was founded in 1971 to represent the interest of journalists and promote the practice of the journalism profession. He informed the Ambassador about SLAJ’s contribution to the country’s democracy, the fight against corruption by holding the Government and public officials to account, its role in national emergencies with reference to the Ebola outbreak (2014-2016) and the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the historic repeal of the criminal libel law last year 2020 as some of the key achievements of the Association as it celebrates 50 years of existence this year 2021.

The SLAJ President recalled the good relationship with the German Embassy in the 80s and 90s during which the country’s journalists benefitted from training opportunities under InVent and Radio Deutsche Welle, and urged the Ambassador for a return to those good old days.

Nasralla dilated on the challenges facing the media, especially the print media in terms of printing facilities and technicians.

“Most of the printing presses servicing the newspaper industry in Sierra Leone are German-made, but we lack the technicians to maintain these machines. Every time there’s a problem with the machines, the Proprietors would have to import technicians from Ghana or Nigeria to maintenance them, and that costs a lot of money. So there is an apparent need of technical training in this area,” said Nasralla.

In this vein, the German Ambassador informed the SLAJ delegation about the German Senior Expert Service which comprises German retired professionals in various fields or disciplines.

Ambassador Horst Gruner assured SLAJ of the Embassy’s willingness to partner with the Association once it sees its areas of interest. He said the Embassy will link SLAJ with retired professionals who are willing to support developing countries, especially print and radio technicians.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleVP Juldeh Jalloh Hails New US Anti-Trafficking Program
Next articleAs Fuel Prices to Shoot Up Globally… Petroleum Sector Sets the Record Straight
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 20 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update9th March 20211 New Cases3922 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped By COVAX Arrive In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Read more
Blog

As Fuel Prices to Shoot Up Globally… Petroleum Sector Sets the Record Straight

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Contrary to false news making the rounds on social media that the petroleum sector has strongly refuted...
Read more
Blog

German Ambassador Promises Strong Cooperation with SLAJ

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Horst Gruner, the German Ambassador to Sierra Leone, has assured the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ)...
Read more
Blog

VP Juldeh Jalloh Hails New US Anti-Trafficking Program

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, gave the keynote address at the launch...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped By COVAX Arrive In Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Read more

As Fuel Prices to Shoot Up Globally… Petroleum Sector Sets the Record Straight

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Contrary to false news making the rounds on social media that the petroleum sector has strongly refuted...
Read more

VP Juldeh Jalloh Hails New US Anti-Trafficking Program

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, gave the keynote address at the launch...
Read more

Prof. Alpha Wurie Discloses Commencement of Students Loan Scheme this Year

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie, the Minister of Technical and Higher Education, has disclosed that the Students Loan Scheme will be piloted this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0