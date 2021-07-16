GAMBIA’S AGRICULTURE MINISTER SHARES EXPERIENCE WITH SIERRA LEONE MINISTERS

Mahawa Allieu

Gambia’s Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Amie Fabureh has, on Tuesday, July 13th July 2021, shared a reformation experience with a delegation of Ministers from Sierra Leone.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Honourable David Panda Noah, who led the delegation, explained the purpose of their visit to the Minister of Agriculture, stressing that they were there to gain an understanding of the Gambia’s Agriculture sector and to get first-hand information on the country’s thriving Agriculture sector which has been so successful in exporting peanuts and other agricultural products over the years, providing a sound revenue boost to their economy.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mamadi Gobeh Kamara revealed that President Bio’s government is very serious about improving the Agricultural sector and providing the enabling environment for farmers to attain an optimum level of productivity.

Minister of Trade, Dr Hinga Sandy, said Sierra Leone is blessed with fertile soil for agricultural purposes. “We encourage the learning of useful lessons and the adoption of some transferable skills long practised by The Gambian Ministry of Agriculture to be implemented back home. The overall goal of president Bio is to sustain and diversify the production of food, increase investment in agriculture and develop the implementation of mechanised commercial farming to transform the traditional subsistence farming,” he mentioned.

In her statement, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture in The Gambia, Hon. Amie Fabureh, appreciated colleague ministers for the visit, adding that Agriculture was doing well in The Gambia for some specific reasons, including but not limited to maintaining food security and research services for livestock and crops.

She added that her major priority was to make The Gambia self-sufficient in rice, poultry and vegetables, hence signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Agroinpro, a private Vietnamese rice investment firm. “Sustainable management of natural resources through the flood protection programme and other sustainable land management practices is key to my ministry,” she noted.

She assured colleague ministers from Sierra Leone of her ministry’s support and collaboration with Sierra Leone to share more notes and further work together for the mutual benefit of the two countries.