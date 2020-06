7th June 2020 was one of the most anticipated days for hundreds if not thousands of contestants that wanted to be in the village of the Big Sister Empowerment Show.

The anticipation is over, take a look at the list below as these are the women who will make Big Sister Empowerment Show Season 2. 35 Women from 11 different countries represented as follows Sierra Leone 20, The Gambia 3, India 2, Nigeria 3, United States 1, Liberia 1, Guinea 1, Ghana 1, Guinea Bissau 1, Latvia 1 and Senegal 1.