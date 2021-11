Update: Four more deaths from the patrol tanker fire in #SierraLeone since I last updated you. Total death toll now stands at 148. The number still receiving treatment is 52, nine of them in a critical condition.

Update: Four more deaths from the patrol tanker fire in #SierraLeone since I last updated you. Total death toll now stands at 148. The number still receiving treatment is 52, nine of them in a critical condition. — Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana) November 17, 2021