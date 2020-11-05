21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

French Lawmaker Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

By Sierra Network
67
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

French Lawmaker Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 5 November 2020 - A Member of Parliament, M'jid El Guerrab, serving in...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Mercury International Donates Le500 M to Support Free Quality Education

On Thursday 5 November 2020, The management of Mercury International has presented a...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police And Sierra Rutile Signed Memorandum Of Understanding

SLP-SIERRA RUTILE RELATIONSHIP FORMALIZED Following a process which started in 2018, the Sierra Leone...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Thursday 5 November 2020 – A Member of Parliament, M’jid El Guerrab, serving in the National Assembly for French people living in the Maghreb and part of West Africa, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

While introducing the delegation to the President, Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Dr Abass Chernor Bundu, said that the visit by the French Lawmaker was to follow-up on President Bio’s visit to Paris in 2019 and to build on the existing relationship between the two countries.

He added that Mr Guerrab had already met his counterparts at the Sierra Leone Parliament, laying a solid foundation for the relationship between the two houses. He added that France had already established what he referred to as a Franco–Sierra Leone friendship.

“We have, this afternoon, agreed to reciprocate by establishing the principle of similar friendship in our parliament. It is our fervent hope that in the coming weeks we will be able to formulate an MoU, leading to the formation of the Inter-Parliamentary Relationship between the two countries,” he said.

The visiting Parliamentarian, M’jid El Guerrab, thanked President Bio for his audience and for the warm welcome he received in Sierra Leone, adding that his visit was to strengthen the close ties between the two countries and to create a special relationship with the Sierra Leone Parliament.

In his remarks, President Bio thanked the visiting team and welcome its members to the West African nation, noting that the two countries had come a long way in their friendship, which his government hoped to benefit from.

“We have a long history with France. In the New Direction, we want to maintain this relationship for the mutual benefit of our two countries. We are eager and want to intensify our activities in the various areas of cooperation,” he said, noting that his last visit to France and meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron was to heighten that level of cooperation by establishing a permanent embassy in Paris.

“We want to rekindle this relationship at a very high level. We want to have in Freetown a resident ambassador. These are all meant to strengthen our relationships. We hope that you will find Sierra Leone as a tourist destination for those French citizens who used to come and never stopped coming,” he noted.

Previous articleMercury International Donates Le500 M to Support Free Quality Education
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

French Lawmaker Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 5 November 2020 - A Member of Parliament, M'jid El Guerrab, serving in...
Read more
Blog

Mercury International Donates Le500 M to Support Free Quality Education

Sierra Network - 0
On Thursday 5 November 2020, The management of Mercury International has presented a cheque of Le 500 million...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Police And Sierra Rutile Signed Memorandum Of Understanding

Sierra Network - 0
SLP-SIERRA RUTILE RELATIONSHIP FORMALIZED Following a process which started in 2018, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) and Sierra Rutile...
Read more
Entertainment

Postponement Of ECOFEST Sierra Leone 2020

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Embassy In Turkey Officially Inaugurated in Ankara

Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday marked another significant milestone in the Sierra Leone-Turkey relations as our first ever embassy was officially inaugurated in Ankara, with my...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Embassy In Turkey Officially Inaugurated in Ankara

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday marked another significant milestone in the Sierra Leone-Turkey relations as our first ever embassy was officially inaugurated in Ankara, with my...
Read more

South African High Commissioner Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Bio

News Sierra Network - 0
South African High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, resident in Accra, Ghana, Her Excellency Lulu Xingwana, has called on His Excellency President Dr...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Initiates Public Dialogue with Civil Society Groups, Promises Openness in Governance

News Sierra Network - 0
Freetown International Conference Centre, Friday 30 October, 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has inaugurated the Government Civil Society...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Repeals Criminal Libel Law, Expresses Hope for Media Development and Democratic Spaces

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 28 October 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has publicly signed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mercury International Donates Le500 M to Support Free Quality Education

Sierra Network - 0