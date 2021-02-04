36.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Freetown To Co-Host CityLab 2021 with San Francisco, Bogota and Helsinki 02/02/2021

By Sierra Network
Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Aspen Institute CityLab Global Cities Summit will be held virtually from March 1-3, 2021. CityLab 2021 will be co-hosted by four cities from four continents and we are pleased to announce that Freetown will co-host for Africa! The other host cities and their mayors are: Mayor London Breed of San Francisco, U.S.A; Mayor Claudia Lopez Hernandez of Bogota, Colombia; and Mayor Jan Vapaavuori of Helsinki, Finland. These city leaders each have a compelling story to tell about the way they met the moment in 2020 and continue to drive innovative solutions into the next year.

We are thrilled to have this platform to share Freetown with a global audience and excited about the opportunities for collaboration and partnerships that will come from this experience.

https://www.bloomberg.org/press/releases/bloomberg-philanthropies-and-the-aspen-institute-announce-citylab-global-cities-summit-to-be-held-virtually-march-1-3-2021/

CityLab2021
HostingForAfrica
TransformFreetown

©️FCC Communications

