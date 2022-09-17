Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr To Speak At Goalkeepers 2022 In New York

I am honored to have been invited by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to speak at Goalkeepers 2022 in New York next week. As the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals approaches, I will speak on the “Power of Community and Collaboration” in respect of the implementation of the Global Goals.

I will also be speaking at various other #ClimateChange focused events hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation and the Clinton Foundation.

I will use these opportunities to share Freetown’s experiences, achievements and challenges as we seek to find innovative solutions to the impacts of Climate Change in our city. The hosting organizations have supported us in various ways in our journey to address Climate Change and to #TransformFreetown with projects such as #FreetownTheTreeTown, the Wilberforce Market construction and the 3 Market Shade Cover project. It is my hope and expectation that next week’s engagements will lead to the release of additional resources and support for our city.