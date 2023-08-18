Freetown Mayor Elect Boycott Swearing In Ceremony

Dear Freetonians, by way of update on the current situation, please be informed that the swearing in ceremony for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors of Freetown City Council and the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Councillors of the Western Area Rural District was held at the Freetown City Council Auditorium yesterday Thursday 17th August 2023.

The Mayor, the Chairman and our Deputies and all APC Councillors did not attend the event in continuation of the APC Party’s non participation in governance following the announcement of election results that do not reflect the actual results tallied at polling stations.

It should be noted that the APC Party has agreed to engage the government in a dialogue facilitated by a credible independent, external arbiter or institution to address the current political impasse. Thank you again for your overwhelming vote of confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to serve Freetown with all my heart, with all my abilities and in partnership with all Freetonians.