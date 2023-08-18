21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 21, 2023
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Freetown Mayor Elect Boycott Swearing In Ceremony

By Sierra Network
1188
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Dear Freetonians, by way of update on the current situation, please be informed that the swearing in ceremony for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors of Freetown City Council and the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Councillors of the Western Area Rural District was held at the Freetown City Council Auditorium yesterday Thursday 17th August 2023.

The Mayor, the Chairman and our Deputies and all APC Councillors did not attend the event in continuation of the APC Party’s non participation in governance following the announcement of election results that do not reflect the actual results tallied at polling stations.

It should be noted that the APC Party has agreed to engage the government in a dialogue facilitated by a credible independent, external arbiter or institution to address the current political impasse. Thank you again for your overwhelming vote of confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to serve Freetown with all my heart, with all my abilities and in partnership with all Freetonians.

Previous articleKKY: In the Pond or Out of the Pond?
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Freetown Mayor Elect Boycott Swearing In Ceremony

Dear Freetonians, by way of update on the current situation, please be informed that the swearing in ceremony for...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

KKY: In the Pond or Out of the Pond?

Sierra Network - 0