FREETOWN DISASTER: Two Fire Incident In One Day

Saddened to respond to another fire disaster in Freetown today. This time the fire broke out just across the road from the Freetown City Council (FCC) and I could see the flames from my office window! Grateful to the National Fire Force for their swift response and hard work. The FCC Met Police and the Sierra Leone Police also did an excellent job of crowd control and assisting the firefighters to get the fire under control. Water for refilling the fire engines was pumped directly from the underground water tank at FCC’s New City Hall which definitely made a huge difference and prevented the fire from spreading further. In a worrying development, the NDMA team informed us that they had been responding to another fire at Aberdeen when they heard about this one, so that is two fires in one day!

As we reflect as a city on the United need to address the many root causes of these repeated fires, my thoughts are with the family of the person who died in this evening’s fire. May his soul rest in peace. #FreetownMourns

Freetown City Council