Freetown City Wins 2022 C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards

Freetown is honored to be selected as a winner of the 2022 @C40 Cities @Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards under the United to Innovative category for our project FreetownTheTreeTown an initiative that aims to plant, digitally track, and grow 1 million trees across Freetown by 2023.

We’re thrilled to be recognized as a leader in global efforts to tackle the climate crisis and be #UnitedInAction with other bold and impactful city-led projects leading the way to a greener & healthier future across five award categories.

The Awards winners were announced last night at the #C40Summit in Buenos Aires, the largest convening of city leaders to address the climate crisis, attended by more than 40 world-leading mayors and scientists, business leaders, campaigners, and youth leaders.

Learn more about our project here: www.c40.org/awards-2022

Unfortunately I wasn’t able to travel this week so I wasn’t in Buenos Aires in person but I sent this acceptance speech via video! – Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

TransformFreetown

FreetownTheTreeTown

C40Cities

BloombergPhilanthropiesAwards

SDG13