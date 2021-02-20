Freetown City Council will begin delivering 2021 Property Rate Demand Notices on Monday 22nd February

The Freetown City Council thanks the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Ministry of Finance for the formulation of the national property rate guidelines. FCC has fully reflected these guidelines in the 2021 property rate assessment—all rates have been updated to reflect these guidelines. The FCC will begin delivering 2021 Property Rate Demand Notices on Monday 22nd February. We ask that you kindly welcome the FCC delivery agents when they visit your property.

2021 property rate payments can be done in two ways: (1) make payment at any Freetown branch of Ecobank or Rokel Commercial Bank; or (2) visit the New City Hall premises at 17 Wallace Johnson Street to make payment at any of the banks there, which are Ecobank, Rokel Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank. Please only make payment through one of the designated banks to ensure transparency, accountability, and better service delivery outcomes for Freetown.

Your property rates will enable the FCC to make our city clean and green, to invest in essential infrastructure like drainage and markets, to improve conditions in our municipal schools, and to provide the much-needed upkeep of our cemeteries. We thank you for your support and ask that you continue to play your part so that we can #TransformFreetown.

For more information about your assessment, payments being made from overseas banks and discounts applicable for persons over the age of 70 and persons with disabilities, please visit the FCC website at www.fcc.gov.sl. Additionally, a help desk has been set up at Freetown City Council to answer any questions you may have. Please call +232 78 333 000 / +232 88 333 000 / +232 34 333 000 to arrange an appointment.

Let’s work together to #TransformFreetown!