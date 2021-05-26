Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site



At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation Department staff paid a courtesy visit to Bollore on the 21st May 2021.

The rationale behind the visit was to get a better understanding of the company’s operations and local challenges, including the impact on port activities of waste flowing into the sea from Kissy Bomeh. The FCC team was able to provide Bollore with an update on the World Bank funded new sanitary landfill which will be located in Hastings, allowing the closure of Kissy Bomeh within the next couple of years.

The relocation of the Kissy Bomeh was also the main subject of a community engagement meeting held by the FCC Sanitation Team with residents in the Kissy Bomeh environs. FCC is committed to the closure of the Kissy Bomeh dumpsite having commissioned a comprehensive study on this in 2019. The next step is finalization of the purchase by the Ministry of Finance of the new sanitary landfill site in Hastings. Scoping work by the World Bank sanitation engineer will then follow.

In the meantime, FCC is seeking to introduce measures to continuously improve the dumpsite management including regular water hosing to prevent the smoke rising and spreading in the nearby communities. All of these critical measures require funding so the FCC continues to remind residents to pay your property rates.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper