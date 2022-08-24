Freetown City Council And Partners Tour Transfer Stations And PHUs

Officials from the Freetown City Council (FCC), Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and District Health Management Team (DHMT) on Thursday August 18, embarked on a joint tour that took them to six Transfer Stations and five Peripheral Health Units (PHUs) within the Freetown Municipality.

The transfer Stations visited are located at Macauley Street, Allen Town, Lumley, Approved School, Shell, and Cline Town, while the PHUs include Allen Town Community Health Care Center, Grey Bush, Kola Tree Maternal Child Health Care Center, Approved School Community Health Center, and the Lumley Community Health Center.

An assessment was carried out by the Engineers from CRS and FCC on both the Transfer Stations and Peripheral Health Units, to identify issues that have to do with water intervention and other maintenance related needs across all the facilities.

Some of our Transfer Stations will soon be up and running to ease the burden of tricycles traveling long distances to empty trash at the dumpsites. The Council appreciates the key roles being played by CRS and DHMT in the Municipality’s sanitation drive.

Together we keep transforming Freetown!

TransformFreetown