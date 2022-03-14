Freetown At 230 – THANK YOU – Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr – Freetown City Council

Freetown At 230 celebrations have ended and we are happy to have honored our history and showcasing our culture 230 years after Nova Scotian settlers landed here and named it Freetown
We hope that Freetonians have enjoyed the wonderful lineup of activities which included
- an opening ceremony with. in-depth discussions on Freetown then and now and in the future
- a symposium and photo exhibition on the contribution of women to our city’s success
- a display of culture and diversity by the ethnic groups in Freetown
- a vigil to reflect and remember on those we have lost
- an interfaith ceremony to mark the anniversary
- street parties in all wards and open air concerts in the east and the west of Freetown
- and finally a grand parade of various groups and organizations in our city.
Thank you all those that supported in one way or another.