Francis Ben Kaifala Esq Nominated Among “100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa”

The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption of Sierra Leone, Francis Ben Kaifala Esq. has been nominated in the 1st set of the 4th Annual Edition of the “100 Most Influential Young Leaders in Africa” by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation. This is the second time that our young Commissioner has been nominated for this prestigious award.

The award is in recognition and celebration of illustrious young African leaders around the globe whose works are having positive impacts on their countries and holds great promise for solving the Africa’s most persistent problems.

The award ceremony will take place at Sheraton Hotel Dubai, UAE, on 26th-28th March, 2021.

P. R Unit, ACC