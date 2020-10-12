28.9 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 12, 2020
Francis Ben Kaifala Challenge Lawyers On The 90 DAYS Appeal Against COI Findings

By Sierra Network
Francis Ben Kaifala Challenge Lawyers On The 90 DAYS Appeal Against COI Findings

I challenge ALL LAWYERS to provide the law that says anyone is given 90 DAYS to appeal against COI findings. It does NOT EXIST and is MISLEADING. There is no such provision in ANY LAW.

90 days to pay is a GRACE PERIOD provided by the GOVERNMENT and not law or confer A RIGHT. Without a STAY of Execution pending appeal, no one has any obligation to wait for even a day!

Those lawyers MISLEADING the Public in that regard MUST read section 149(4) properly. “90 Days” wait to Appeal is a Fallacy! You have a right to appeal. Period. No one has to wait for anyone for 90 days!

Previous articleMasada Refutes White Paper Allegation of Receiving Le 804,000,000 from RMFA
