FOURAH BAY COLLEGE – WINS MEDAL FOR BEST COUNTRY SPEAKER IN THE 2019 PAN AFRICAN UNIVERSITIES DEBATE AND PUBLIC SPEAKING CHAMPIONSHIP

16 December, 2019 – Kumasi, Ghana.

Fourah Bay College – University of Sierra Leone, has won a medal for *Best Country Speaker* in the Public Speaking Contest at the 12th Pan African Universities Debate and Public Speaking Champion, held in Kumasi Ghana. The Debate and Public Speaking Competition was hosted by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ghana. The 2019 championship was hosted under the patronage and auspices of the King of Ashanti, His Royal Majesty OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II. The event was between the 8 and 16 December 2019, with the Theme: Promoting the New African Narrative.

103 African Universities took part in the championship, with 650 registered debaters and speakers from 16 countries in Africa. It was a total of 86 University Debating teams including public speakers.

Fourah Bay College was represented by *Alfred M. Sesay* – a first year law student and *Fatmata Kamara* – a final year female student also in the law department. *Alfred M. Sesay,* won the medal for the *Best Country Speaker* in the Public Speaking competition. Speaking to Mr. Teddie Foday Musa, the accompanied lecturer and trainer of the Sierra Leone team, expressed his satisfaction at the performance of his students. He said: “Winning a medal in an international competition of this kind, speaks volume of how well we prepare our students both for local and international engagements – I am proud of *Alfred* and *Fatmata*”.

Fourah Bay College presented only one team, while other universities each presenting more than six teams. Yet, the confident Fatmata and Alfred, were able to broke into the Octo Semi-finals of the debates and the Semi-finals of the public speaking. The Sierra Leone flag flew high in the 2019, 12th Pan African Universities Debate and Public Speaking Championship, held in Kumasi Ghana – Congratulations

© Media Team – PAUDC