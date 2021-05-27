29.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

By Sierra Network
555
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o

By Amin Kef-Ranger

The Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together with his Deputy, Tommy B. Zizer and Operations Officer Mohamed K. Allieu.

An internal memo issued by AIG Brima Jah, the new Director of Professional Standards who was until recently the Director of Crimes at CID, indicated that the three senior Police Officers were suspended for negligence, corrupt practice and noncompliance to orders issued by the Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula.

Their suspension was effected on May 21 – the same day all three were demoted to subdivisions as a Local Unit Commander and General Duty Officers respectively.

Unlike M.K Allieu, who became notorious for arresting a portrait of the former President as evidence in last year’s trial of Dr Sylvia Blyden, the fourth man, Insp. Brima A. Munu, is not a well-known law enforcer.

All four men have been stripped of their badges and placed under investigation.

In an internal Memo from the Director of Professional Standards to all the affected personnel it was stated that in accordance with Regulations 23 (1) & (2) of the Police Regulation 2001, they are hereby suspended from duty with immediate effect.

It continued that such is to facilitate an impartial and timely investigation for the aforementioned offences at the CDIID Headquarters adding how they will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation.

The offences committed were Neglect of Duty Contrary to paragraph 9 rule 16 (a), Corrupt or Improper Practice Contrary to Paragraph 9 Rule 31(e & f), issued by the Inspector General to Comply with any Standard Order Contrary to paragraph 9 rule 43 and Conduct to the Prejudice of Good Order and Discipline Contrary to Paragraph 9 rule 47.

The LUCS/Support Officers Congo Cross, Lumley and Harbour Divisions, were instructed to ensure proper handing over and retrieve all Police Property including ID cards and other badges of identification from them immediately.

Besides, they are to report at CDIID Police Headquarters, Freetown at 09:00 hours daily till the outcome come of the investigation.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleFreetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site
Next articleStatistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...
Read more
Blog

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together...
Read more
Blog

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

Sierra Network - 0
At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation...
Read more
Blog

ACC Secures Conviction Against Salihu Sheku Nyallay, Former Acting Principal Accountant Of The Judiciary Of Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Justice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/u2vW8LAkS5M
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on the 24th May, 2021, Statistics...
Read more

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

Blog Sierra Network - 0
At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation...
Read more

ACC Secures Conviction Against Salihu Sheku Nyallay, Former Acting Principal Accountant Of The Judiciary Of Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Read more

Justice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/u2vW8LAkS5M
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

Sierra Network - 0