Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o

By Amin Kef-Ranger



The Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together with his Deputy, Tommy B. Zizer and Operations Officer Mohamed K. Allieu.

An internal memo issued by AIG Brima Jah, the new Director of Professional Standards who was until recently the Director of Crimes at CID, indicated that the three senior Police Officers were suspended for negligence, corrupt practice and noncompliance to orders issued by the Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula.

Their suspension was effected on May 21 – the same day all three were demoted to subdivisions as a Local Unit Commander and General Duty Officers respectively.

Unlike M.K Allieu, who became notorious for arresting a portrait of the former President as evidence in last year’s trial of Dr Sylvia Blyden, the fourth man, Insp. Brima A. Munu, is not a well-known law enforcer.

All four men have been stripped of their badges and placed under investigation.



In an internal Memo from the Director of Professional Standards to all the affected personnel it was stated that in accordance with Regulations 23 (1) & (2) of the Police Regulation 2001, they are hereby suspended from duty with immediate effect.



It continued that such is to facilitate an impartial and timely investigation for the aforementioned offences at the CDIID Headquarters adding how they will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation.



The offences committed were Neglect of Duty Contrary to paragraph 9 rule 16 (a), Corrupt or Improper Practice Contrary to Paragraph 9 Rule 31(e & f), issued by the Inspector General to Comply with any Standard Order Contrary to paragraph 9 rule 43 and Conduct to the Prejudice of Good Order and Discipline Contrary to Paragraph 9 rule 47.



The LUCS/Support Officers Congo Cross, Lumley and Harbour Divisions, were instructed to ensure proper handing over and retrieve all Police Property including ID cards and other badges of identification from them immediately.



Besides, they are to report at CDIID Police Headquarters, Freetown at 09:00 hours daily till the outcome come of the investigation.



(C) The Calabash Newspaper