Four Nations Set For Semifinals In The WAFU Zone A Female Tournament

Mali and Liberia from Group B are the latest teams to join Group A leaders, Senegal and Cape Verde in the semifinals of the ongoing maiden edition of the WAFU Zone A Female Championship hosted in Sierra Leone. Group A completed its final group matches which saw Senegal on 7 points and Cape Verde on 4 points progressed to the semis, while Sierra Leone with 3 points and Guinea with 1 point eliminated from the tournament.

On the other hand, Group B completed its group stage matches today 2nd March 2020 which saw Mali with 9 points and Liberia with 6 points joining Senegal and Cape Verde in the semifinals. In Bo City, Mali who had already qualified for semifinals had a comfortable 2 – 0 win over Guinea Bissau, while Liberia defeated The Gambia 2 – 1 in a deciding fixture in Makeni City. This means the both Gambia on 3 points and Guinea Bissau on 0 point are eliminated from the tournament.

Group B leaders Mali will travel to Makeni City to face Group A runner-up Cape Verde, while Group B runner-up Liberia will travel to Bo City to face Group A leaders Senegal in the Semifinals on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

GROUP STAGE SUMMARY

*Goal Scorers* ⚽

1. Aguissa Diarra (5) Mali 🇲🇱

2. Adama Tamba (5) Gambia 🇬🇲

3. Irland Lopez (3) Cape Verde 🇨🇻

4. Seynebu Sidibe (3) Mali🇬🇳

5. Oumou Kone (2) Mali 🇲🇱

6. Mama Diop (2) Senegal 🇸🇳

7. Awa Diakhate (1) Senegal🇸🇳

8. Lucy Massaquoi (1) Liberia 🇱🇷

9. Bernice Willie- (1) Liberia🇱🇷

10. Angeline Kieh (1) Liberia🇱🇷

11. Lucy Kikeh (1) Liberia 🇱🇷

12. Mbayang Sow (1) Senegal 🇸🇳

13. Tchaloda Mane (1) Guinea Bissau 🇬🇼

14. Ola Buwuro (1) Gambia🇬🇲

15. Veva Te (1) Guinea Bissau 🇬🇼

16. Binta Diarra (1) Mali 🇲🇱

17. Rashidatu Kamara (1) Sierra Leone 🇸🇱

18. Kantie Sayee (1) Liberia🇱🇷

19. Margaret Stewart (1) Liberia 🇱🇷

*Goals by venues*

▪ 6 goals scored at the Bo City Stadium in Bo

▪17 goals scored at the Wusum Stadium in Makeni

*Hat-tricks*

1. Aguissa Diarra – Mali 🇲🇱

2. Adama Tamba – Gambia 🇬🇲

3. Irland Lopez – Cape Verde 🇨🇻

*Goals scored by countries*

1. Mali 11 goals

2. Liberia 6 goals

3. Gambia 6 goals

4. Senegal 4 goals

5. Cape Verde 3 goals

6. Guinea Bissau 2 goals

7. Sierra Leone 1 goal

8. Guinea 0 goal

*Semifinals Fixtures*

SENEGAL vs LIBERIA 4/3/2020 Bo City

MALI vs CAPE VERDE 4/3/2020 Makeni City

*Spectators*

150,000 so far

*©️WAFU MEDIA TEAM*