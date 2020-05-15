33.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
NewsPress Release
Updated:

Former SLMA Head of Procurement Indicted by ACC

By Sierra Network
300
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Friday 15 May 2020 - The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Tsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force

By Ranger The Police Council, headed by Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as Chairman,...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Former SLMA Head of Procurement Indicted by ACC

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 14th May, 2020.
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET
FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 14th May, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS SAHR KEMOKAI, FORMER HEAD OF PROCUREMENT, SIERRA LEONE MARITIME ADMINISTRATION ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on 13th May, 2020, filed an indictment against SAHR KEMOKAI, former Head of Procurement at the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA), and of Juba Hill, Off Pipe Line, back of Kabasa Lodge, Freetown, on Nine (9) Counts of corruption offences; three (3) Counts on Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), three (3) Counts on Abuse of Position, contrary to Section 43, and three (3) Counts on Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedures and Guidelines relating to Procurement, contrary to Section 48(2)(b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, respectively.

According to the particulars of offence, between July and October, 2015, SAHR KEMOKAI in his then capacity as Head of Procurement at the SLMA, abused his office by improperly conferring an advantage on Ishmael Kamara, the Manager of Sheruk Enterprises; Alusine Kamara, co-partner of Hogo Cajeh Investment, and David Beahboye of TTN Global Limited to wit: awarded the said Sheruk Enterprises a contract for the supply of office equipment, the said Hogo Cajeh Investment a contract for the supply of furniture and fittings, and the said TTN Global Limited a contract for the supply of 2 HF Base Radio without advertising in an open bidding process for the supply of goods.

Similarly, SAHR KEMOKAI, between the same period aforesaid, knowingly abused his position as Head of Procurement at the SLMA, in the award of a contract for the supply of office equipment to Sheruk Enterprises, a contract for the supply of furniture and fittings to Hogo Cajeh Investment and a contract for the supply of 2 HF Base Radio to TTN Global Limited to wit: he failed to issue out Quotation Forms to prospective bidders in contravention of Section 37(1) and Section 44 of the Public Procurement Act No. 1 of 2006; and Part VII of the Public Procurement Regulations 2006.

Additionally, SAHR KEMOKAI as then Head of Procurement at the SLMA failed to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement to wit: failed to issue out Quotation Forms to prospective bidders in contravention of Section 37(1) and Section 44 of the Public Procurement Act No. 1 of 2006; and Part VII of the Public Procurement Regulations 2006.

Meanwhile, the indictee is expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Freetown on Thursday 21st May, 2020. The Commission wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to curb graft at all levels in Sierra Leone, particularly in the area of procurement, which accounts for over sixty (60) percent of Government expenditure.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MARGARET MURRAY, Public Relations Officer, on +232-78-832131 or via email [email protected]
…………………………..
PATRICK SANDI
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH

Previous articleAmnesty International Requests for Whereabouts of Palo Conteh & Two Others
Next articleTsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Friday 15 May 2020 - The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice...
Read more
Blog

Tsunami Hits Sierra Leone Police Force

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Police Council, headed by Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as Chairman, has on the 13th May...
Read more
News

Former SLMA Head of Procurement Indicted by ACC

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/016 14th May, 2020. PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Amnesty International Requests for Whereabouts of Palo Conteh & Two Others

Sierra Network - 0
Amnesty International has in a public statement dated 12 May 2020 called on Authorities in Sierra Leone to reveal the whereabouts of...
Read more
Blog

As Impasse Rocks Maritime Administration… Transport Minister Suspends Presidential Appointee

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger From a thorough and in-depth investigation conducted by this medium what came out glaringly from facts so...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State House

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Friday 15 May 2020 - The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, David Maurice Panda-Noah, has today subscribed to...
Read more

FCC To Start Effective Social Distancing Measures Within Local Markets

News Sierra Network - 0
Over the last two weeks, FCC has made considerable progress on its work to enhance social distancing in markets, as part of...
Read more

Sierra Leone Parliament Ratified 5 Financial Agreements

News Sierra Network - 0
The Parliament of Sierra Leone has ratified the following agreements that were presented by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Patricia Laverley:
Read more

Sierra Leone Parliament Approves Dr. Harding, Panda-Noah And Nine Others

News Sierra Network - 0
PARLIAMENT APPROVES DR. HARDING, PANDA-NOAH AND NINE OTHERS The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Thursday 14th May...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

New Internal Affairs Minister Subscribes to Oath of Office at State...

Sierra Network - 0