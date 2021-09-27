PRESS RELEASE



Former Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma, joins The Brenthurst Foundation Advisory Board



The Brenthurst Foundation, Africa’s preeminent think-tank focused upon economic development on the continent, has today announced that His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma will be joining the Advisory Board.



After studying a degree in business management at Fourah Bay College, Koroma enjoyed a successful career in the private sector working for the Reliance Insurance Trust Corporation before moving into politics. President Koroma served as President to Sierra Leone from 2007-2018.



Since leaving politics Koroma has committed himself to supporting the democratic process across Africa, recently leading electoral observation missions in both Somaliland and, notably, Zambia. Here he played a key role as the head of the African Union Observation Mission in the transition of power from President Edgar Lungu to President Hakainde Hichilema.



Dr Greg Mills, The Brenthurst Foundation Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome President Koroma to the Foundation. He brings with him unique experience of the African political landscape, further enhancing the quality of work we undertake.”



President Ernest Bai Koroma said: “The Brenthurst Foundation’s role in supporting governments to achieve economic growth and build policy which brings development has never been more important. I am excited to join the team and use my experience to contribute to their remarkable work.”



-Ends-

Source – The Brenthurst Foundation