23.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 5, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Former President Koroma’s Meeting With The Anti-Corruption Commission POSTPONED

By Sierra Network
1476
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Former President Koroma’s Meeting With The Anti-Corruption Commission POSTPONED

Breaking News: The Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed to me that the questioning of former President Ernest Bai...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update4th October 202010 New Cases2269 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update3rd October 20207 New Cases2259 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Breaking News: The Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed to me that the questioning of former President Ernest Bai Koroma will no longer happen on Monday 5 October following a letter from the former president’s lawyers requesting a date after Wednesday 7th October. The commission says it’s reached an agreement, orally, with the lawyers for the alternative date of Thursday 8 October “following good reasons given” by Mr Koroma’s lawyers for a postponement. The questioning will happen in Makeni. But it’s unclear whether it will take place at his residence or the regional office of the ACC in the city.

Former President Koroma To Appear Before The Anti Corruption Commission
I Will Muster All Available Legitimate And Democratic Means To Robustly Defend My Reputation…. Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma
Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Former President Koroma’s Meeting With The Anti-Corruption Commission POSTPONED

Breaking News: The Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed to me that the questioning of former President Ernest Bai...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update4th October 202010 New Cases2269 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update3rd October 20207 New Cases2259 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

FATIMA MAADA BIO SUPPORTS POLICE WIVES WITH 150 MILLION LEONES, PROMISED MORE SUPPORT

Sierra Network - 0
Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone has offered one hundred...
Read more
Blog

Yada Williams And Associates BLAST Justice Biobele Georgewill

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

FATIMA MAADA BIO SUPPORTS POLICE WIVES WITH 150 MILLION LEONES, PROMISED MORE SUPPORT

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone has offered one hundred...
Read more

Yada Williams And Associates BLAST Justice Biobele Georgewill

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Musa Tarawally Will Appeal Against White Paper

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Erstwhile Lands Minister Alhaji Musa Tarawally, in an exclusive interview intimated this medium that he will appeal...
Read more

FIRST LADY DONATES MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO 34 MILITARY HOSPITAL AND PLEDGE TO START WORK ON A NEW MATERNITY AND CHILDREN’S WARD

Blog Sierra Network - 0
FIRST LADY DONATES MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO 34 MILITARY HOSPITAL AND PLEDGE TO START WORK ON A NEW MATERNITY AND CHILDREN’S WARD
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 10 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0