Former President Koroma’s Meeting With The Anti-Corruption Commission POSTPONED

Breaking News: The Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed to me that the questioning of former President Ernest Bai Koroma will no longer happen on Monday 5 October following a letter from the former president’s lawyers requesting a date after Wednesday 7th October. The commission says it’s reached an agreement, orally, with the lawyers for the alternative date of Thursday 8 October “following good reasons given” by Mr Koroma’s lawyers for a postponement. The questioning will happen in Makeni. But it’s unclear whether it will take place at his residence or the regional office of the ACC in the city.