Friday, November 12, 2021
Former President Koroma Was Not Invited To The CID – Sierra Leone Police

By Sierra Network
The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) would like to inform the general public that former president Ernest Bai Koroma was not invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Wednesday 10th November 2021 as purported by some people on social media.

The SLP Media and Public Relations Department are categorically saying that particular information (about the former president being invited to the CID) is not true and should not be given any credence.

SLP Media and Public Relations Department.
