Former President Koroma To Appear Before The Anti Corruption Commission

Sierra Leone’s former president, Ernest Bai Koroma has been asked to appear before the Anti Corruption Commission on Monday 5 October, according to an invite sent to him this morning.

ACC says he’s being investigated for issues bordering on a Chinese mining company called Xin Lin, the procurement of 100 buses, a NASSIT market project, and houses said to be owned by him as raised in a White Paper released last week.

There’s been no reaction from the former president or his party to the latest development, nor is it clear whether he will honour the request.

It comes a day after a travel ban was slammed on him and more than 100 other people of interest.