Former President Koroma Receives the UNSRSG in Audience

Office of Former President Koroma – News Brief

Freetown – 11th October 2021

Sierra Leone’s distinguished statesman, H E. Ernest Bai Koroma, has on Monday 11th October 2021 received in audience the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General (UNSRSG) for West Africa and the Sahel, Ambassador Mahamet Saleh Annadif. The SRSG was accompanied by the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Dr Babatunde A. Ahonsi.

It could be recalled that during President Koroma’s tenure, Sierra Leone was widely acclaimed as a bastion of peacebuilding and peace consolidation, an achievement to which the UN was very central.

Before their closed-door meeting, Ambassador Annadif said it was important to meet with former leaders not only to get their perspectives on critical issues but also to show their example to the youth that there is life after the Presidency.

Responding, former President Koroma recalled that during his tenure, his government worked very hard, particularly with the UN, to deepen democracy, peace and national cohesion.

“This is why I remain committed to the issues of peace, good governance and national cohesion because I believe that without peace development will be difficult,” said the former President.

As he put it, peace, democracy and good governance form part of the legacy he is determined to protect which is why they have been the hallmarks of his engagements with ECOWAS and AU since he left office.

President Koroma assured Ambassador Annadif that he stands ready to support efforts geared towards strengthening these values.