Former President Koroma Is NOT The Chairman Of The African Union (AU)

Special Adviser Refutes Former President Koroma’s Nomination as AU Chair

In a clarification made by the Special Assistant to former President Ernest Bai Koroma, Sheriff Mahmud Ismail, he informed that over the last few days, he has been buffeted by calls from members of the public, friends and well-wishers, seeking confirmation about news going round in the print and social media that former President Ernest Bai Koroma has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the African Union (AU). According to him such an assertion or information is both erroneous and absurd.

Sheriff stated that the AU Chairmanship is an elective position reserved for sitting Presidents, not for former Presidents and so it CANNOT be true that former President Koroma has been nominated or appointed as the new AU Chairman.

He went on to point out that the current AU Chairman is H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

