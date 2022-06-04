Former President Koroma Host British High Commissioner, Lisa Chesney In Makeni

The British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Lisa Chesney, earlier today made a brief stopover at the Makeni residence of former President Ernest Bai Koroma. The two had a closed – door meeting which the former president described as ‘fantastic’.

“I’ve just had a fantastic discussion with the British High Commissioner, Lisa Chesney, on emerging national and international political developments,” said former President Koroma.

The statesman also said that he was very pleased that the British diplomat found time to stop by whilst she is visiting his hometown (Makeni). He therefore seized the moment of the High Commissioner’s visit to congratulate the British Monarch on the celebration of her seventieth year on the thrown.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the Queen for her great service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” the statesman said.

This follows several other meetings the Sierra Leonean statesman has had in Freetown with the British High Commissioner and other Western diplomats in Sierra Leone.